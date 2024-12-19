LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

India and China Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi met in Beijing after five years, emphasizing the need for peace along the border to enhance bilateral ties. India's statement highlighted efforts to achieve a fair and reasonable boundary settlement, while China referenced adherence to the 2005 political guiding principles.

New Delhi: After a gap of five years, the special representatives from India and China – Ajit Doval and Wang Yi met in Beijing and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas to promote the overall development of the bilateral relationship.

In its statement, India said that the special representatives reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while “seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.”

However, as per the Chinese readout, the two sides reaffirmed the same thing but “in accordance with the political guiding principles agreed upon by the two countries' special representatives in 2005”.

Drawing on the learnings from 2020 violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley, the Indian statement said that they discussed various measures to maintain “peace and tranquility on the border and advance effective border management.”

They also decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose, the Indian statement said.

While stating that both sides “positively” evaluated the resolution reached on border-related issues and reaffirmed the need to continue implementing the agreement, the Chinese statement stated that they agreed that border issues should be handled “appropriately” in the context of the overall bilateral relationship to ensure “they do not affect the development of bilateral ties.”

“Both sides agreed to further refine the management rules for the border areas, strengthen confidence-building measures, and achieve sustainable peace and stability along the border.”

Besides, they also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“They provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity.” As far as border trade is concerned, the Chinese readout mentioned about the trade at Nathu La Pass.

This was the 23rd Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China and they agreed to hold the 24th meeting in India next year.

