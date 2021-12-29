J&K Police inducts 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror operations, monitoring

According to authorities, the cars are entirely air-conditioned and equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, 360-degree view cameras, public address systems, lamps, advanced medical kits, power backup, and other surveillance and security equipment.

Black Panther' trucks outfitted with cutting-edge technology and monitoring systems had been integrated into the police force for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. At a ceremony in the area, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh delivered the improved version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), dubbed "Black Panther," to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to authorities, the cars are entirely air-conditioned and equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, 360-degree view cameras, public address systems, lamps, advanced medical kits, power backup, and other surveillance and security equipment. According to the DGP, police would track a suspect's position using these cars efficiently.

Using the Nagrota encounter as an example, he stated that Operations Command Vehicles utilised during the battle were tremendously influential in neutralising the militants. According to Singh, the vehicles have been supplied to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone to enhance the efficiency and capability of our committed personnel. He stated that the cars were delivered to the Jammu district in the Jammu zone. He noted that the J-K Police intends to give these cars to all communities in Kashmir and Jammu zones.

