    J&K Police inducts 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror operations, monitoring

    According to authorities, the cars are entirely air-conditioned and equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, 360-degree view cameras, public address systems, lamps, advanced medical kits, power backup, and other surveillance and security equipment.

    Jammu and Kashmir Police inducts Black Panther vehicles for anti terror operations monitoring
    Jammu, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 2:27 PM IST
    Black Panther' trucks outfitted with cutting-edge technology and monitoring systems had been integrated into the police force for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. At a ceremony in the area, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh delivered the improved version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), dubbed "Black Panther," to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    According to authorities, the cars are entirely air-conditioned and equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, 360-degree view cameras, public address systems, lamps, advanced medical kits, power backup, and other surveillance and security equipment. According to the DGP, police would track a suspect's position using these cars efficiently.

     

    Using the Nagrota encounter as an example, he stated that Operations Command Vehicles utilised during the battle were tremendously influential in neutralising the militants. According to Singh, the vehicles have been supplied to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone to enhance the efficiency and capability of our committed personnel. He stated that the cars were delivered to the Jammu district in the Jammu zone. He noted that the J-K Police intends to give these cars to all communities in Kashmir and Jammu zones.

    Also Read | PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    Earlier, there were several media rumours have circulated about the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard vehicles that would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade. However, many of the specifics regarding the automobiles stated, including their price, may have been inflated. Simultaneously, it appears that detractors of the Prime Minister's new vehicle have exaggerated their concerns.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 2:27 PM IST
