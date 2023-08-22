Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

The Agnipath recruitment scheme initiated by the Narendra Modi government has led to a significant rise in technically-qualified individuals joining the Indian Army. The scheme aligns with modernization efforts and the future technological needs of the Army, contributing to a youthful and technology-savvy force.

The first two batches under the Agnipath recruitment scheme launched by the Narendra Modi government have seen a whopping increase in technically-qualified individuals in the Indian Army, with five per cent holding diplomas or Industrial Training Institute certificates and 15 per cent being graduates as against the recruitment conducted under the old policy. Over 19,000 Agniveers, who have recently passed out, will be joining their battalions next week and another 20,000 will complete their training in September to join their units in a couple of months. The two batches also saw the induction of 110 B.Tech graduates as Agniveers in the force.

A senior Indian Army official told Asianet Newsable, the move will help in the Army’s transformation and modernization drive. Sources in the Army said that the infusion of technically-adept individuals is aligned with the technological demands of modern warfare.

"These recruits, equipped with advanced technical skills, will be pivotal in shaping the future technological initiatives currently underway in the Army," they said. Presently, the force is on the drive to induct state-of-the-art weapons and equipment with niche technologies.

They further said that the physical standards achieved by the Agniveers are at par with previous batches. The impressive achievements of the first two Agniveer batches emphasize that it is propelling the Indian Army closer to its vision of a youthful, technology-savvy force, the sources added.

As per the plan, the Army will recruit over 1.75 lakh Agniveers by 2026. The defence ministry is of the view that, in the time to come, the age profile of the units will be youthful and agile.

Prior to the launching of the Agnipath scheme, the youth between 16 and half years and 21 years were recruited for a minimum of 15 years of service and used to get a pension for a lifetime. Under the new scheme, only 25 per cent of them will be absorbed for permanent service. The eligible age is in the range of 17.5 to 21 years.

On June 14 last year, the government announced plans to recruit personnel to the 'other ranks' (soldiers, sailors and airmen). Soon after the announcement, the scheme had to face opposition and criticism across the country. In the later days, the government announced several measures and reservations to make it more attractive for aspirants. These included assistance in the upgrade of qualification and grant of skill certifications in accordance with National Skill Qualification Framework.

The post-exit benefits include a one-time Rs 11.71 lakh Seva Nidhi package, exempted from Income Tax, which will be given to the Agniveers on completion of four years. Besides, 10 per cent of jobs have been reserved in the Union Home Ministry, Defence Ministry and Railways. The private sector, too, has announced plans to induct them.