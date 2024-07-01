Indian Army ready and capable to face all current, future challenges, says Gen Upendra Dwivedi

The Indian Army is ready and capable to face all current and future security challenges facing India, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday a day after he assumed charge of the 1.3 million-strong force.

A day after assuming the charge of 13-lakh strong Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday outlined the key areas which he would be focusing on during his tenure that include, synergy among sister organisations, indigenisation, modernisations, advanced technologies and further enhance battle-ready force. It must be noted that General Dwivedi is the first officer from Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF) to rise to the rank of Indian Army chief.

Acknowledging that the geopolitical landscapes are changing and the battles are taking a new form, the newly appointed Army chief said: “We need to not only advance in this direction but also improve the war systems and strategies by arming jawans with modern arms and new-age technologies.”

Speaking about the synergy among three Services, Gen Dwivedi said: “It will be my effort that with the synergy between the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and other stakeholders, we [will] be always prepared for operations under the full spectrum of conflict.”

His remarks came after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block in Raisina Hills in the national capital, the Army chief said: “… will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.”

Amid lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Gen Dwivedi assured the country and said: “I assure the country and all the citizens that the Indian Army is ready and capable to face all current and future challenges.”

He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and was commissioned into the force in 1984. After inspection of the guard of honour, he touched his family elders’ feet and sought blessings.

