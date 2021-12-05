  • Facebook
    Indian Army contingent leaves for Maldives for joint military exercise Ekuverin

     The aim of the exercise is to enhance synergy and inter-operability between Armed Forces of both the Nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea, conducting Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.

    Indian Army contingent leaves for Maldives for joint military exercise Ekuverin
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
    New Delhi: A contingent of Indian Army has left for Maldives to participate in the 11th edition of joint military exercise Ekuverin with Maldives, scheduled to take place from December 6-19 at Kadhdhoo Island. 

    The aim of the exercise is to enhance synergy and inter-operability between Armed Forces of both the nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea, conducting Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.

    Besides rigorous training, the joint military excercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations, Indian Army PRO Col Sudhir Chamoli said.

    The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, he added.

    In 2019, it was held at Foreign Training Node, Aundh military station in Pune.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
