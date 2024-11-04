India, Vietnam begin 5th edition of joint military exercise "VinBax-2024" at Ambala and Chandimandir

India and Vietnam have kicked off their fifth joint military exercise, "VinBax-2024," in Ambala, Haryana, marking the first time both countries' armies and air forces are participating together.

New Delhi: In a first, the armies and the air forces of India and Vietnam are participating in the bilateral military exercise “VinBax -- 2024” from Monday at Ambala in Haryana.

This is the fifth edition and prior to this edition only the Indian Army used to participate in the exercise, alternatively taking each other’s country.

The 21-day bilateral exercise is scheduled to take place at Ambala and Chandimandir.

“The exercise is a sequel to previously conducted bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023 and a major milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam,” Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said.

“This edition marks a significant increase in the scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries.”

A total of 47 personnel from the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services are participating while a similar strength is being represented from Vietnam People's Army.

The exercise is aimed at to enhance joint military capability of both sides in employment and deployment of Engineer Company and Medical Teams to undertake engineering tasks.

The exercise between two countries are being held as part of United Nation Contingent in Peace Keeping Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The bilateral exercise “VinBax – 2024” will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army, Chamoli said.

A 48-hour Validation Exercise with Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief demonstration and equipment display is also part of the schedule to assess the standards achieved by both contingents while executing technical military operations under similar scenarios in UN missions.

“The joint exercise will also provide an opportunity to the troops of both the Contingents to learn about the social and cultural heritages of each other.”

