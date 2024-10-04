India to receive two more squadrons of S-400 air defence missile system by 2025

India will receive the final two squadrons of the S-400 air defense missile systems by 2025, delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as confirmed by IAF Chief ACM AP Singh. The original deal, worth over Rs 35,000 crore for five squadrons, was signed with Moscow in 2019, with delivery initially expected by the end of 2023-24.

New Delhi: India will receive the remaining two squadrons of S-400 air defence missile systems by 2025, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief ACM AP Singh said on Friday (Oct 4). In reply to a query on the occasion of the annual press conference ahead of the 92nd Air Force Day, ACM AP Singh said: “We will be receiving the next two squadrons of S-400 next year. The delivery has been delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

New Delhi and Moscow had inked a deal worth over Rs 35,000 crore, for five squadrons of S-400 defence systems in 2019, intended to be fulfilled by the end of 2023-24.

There were several reasons for the delay in the delivery of such systems, the sources in the defence and security establishment cited, including the payment issue, supply chain disruptions, and transportation.

The advanced air defense system has the capability of targeting threats up to 400 kilometers. On several occasions, New Delhi has taken up the issue of speedy delivery of the S-400 system to meet Indian Air Force requirements.

As of now, India has received three squadrons of air defence systems. They have been operationalised and deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan.

It should be mentioned here that the Indian Air Force has strategically positioned these missile systems to counter any aerial threats from enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

