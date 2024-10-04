Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to receive two more squadrons of S-400 air defence missile system by 2025

    India will receive the final two squadrons of the S-400 air defense missile systems by 2025, delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as confirmed by IAF Chief ACM AP Singh. The original deal, worth over Rs 35,000 crore for five squadrons, was signed with Moscow in 2019, with delivery initially expected by the end of 2023-24.

    India to receive two more squadrons of S-400 air defence missile system by 2025 anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    New Delhi: India will receive the remaining two squadrons of S-400 air defence missile systems by 2025, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief ACM AP Singh said on Friday (Oct 4). In reply to a query on the occasion of the annual press conference ahead of the 92nd Air Force Day, ACM AP Singh said: “We will be receiving the next two squadrons of S-400 next year. The delivery has been delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

    New Delhi and Moscow had inked a deal worth over Rs 35,000 crore, for five squadrons of S-400 defence systems in 2019, intended to be fulfilled by the end of 2023-24.

    There were several reasons for the delay in the delivery of such systems, the sources in the defence and security establishment cited, including the payment issue, supply chain disruptions, and transportation. 

    The advanced air defense system has the capability of targeting threats up to 400 kilometers. On several occasions, New Delhi has taken up the issue of speedy delivery of the S-400 system to meet Indian Air Force requirements.

    As of now, India has received three squadrons of air defence systems. They have been operationalised and deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan.

    It should be mentioned here that the Indian Air Force has strategically positioned these missile systems to counter any aerial threats from enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aero india 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia's largest air show in February anr

    Aero India 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest air show in February

    India strongly condemns USCIRF report, calls it 'biased', politically driven AJR

    India strongly condemns USCIRF report, calls it 'biased', politically driven

    Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions AJR

    'Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions

    Stable but sensitive': Indian Army Chief addresses eastern Ladakh tensions at defence dialogue AJR

    'Stable but sensitive': Indian Army Chief addresses eastern Ladakh tensions at defence dialogue

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF anr

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF

    Recent Stories

    Want to test your IQ? Answer these 7 questions to challenge your brain RKK

    Want to test your IQ? Answer these 7 questions to challenge your brain

    Nagarjuna to file another Rs 100 crore lawsuit against Konda Surekha RKK

    Nagarjuna to Sue Konda Surekha for Rs 100 crore over defamatory remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Divorce

    Vinyl Car Flooring: Hidden Dangers and Better Alternatives anr

    Vinyl Car Flooring: Hidden Dangers You Should Know

    Ananya Panday LEAKED SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's mobile number; know what happened NEXT RBA

    Ananya Panday LEAKED SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's mobile number; know what happened NEXT

    Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, MLAs jump off 3rd floor of Mantralaya building; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, MLAs jump off 3rd floor of Mantralaya building; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon