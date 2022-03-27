India successfully test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile, scores direct hit at target

The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, DRDO officials said.

India on Sunday successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore, news agency ANI said citing Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials.

“The (medium range surface-to-air missile) MRSAM-Army missile system flight-tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha, at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit,” officials said.

The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, DRDO officials said.

Army version of MRSAM is a surface to Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO, India and IAI, Israel for use of the Indian Army. MRSAM army weapon system comprises of Command post, Multi-Function Radar and Mobile Launcher system. The complete Fire Unit has been used during the launch in the deliverable configuration.

Today’s test comes after India’s surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Wednesday.

That test took place at a missile range in Andaman and Nicobar, and the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, defence officials were quoted by ANI.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, officials added.

On January 20, the Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha validating several new indigenous systems.

“BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test fired at 10.30 am from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on January 20. The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams. In this text book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives,” the DRDO had said.