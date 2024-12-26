India, Nepal to begin joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran 2024' at Saljhandi from December 29

India and Nepal will conduct their 18th joint military exercise, Surya Kiran, in Saljhandi, Nepal, from December 29 to January 13, aiming to enhance interoperability and bilateral defense cooperation.

New Delhi: India and Nepal will begin their 18th edition of joint military exercise Surya Kiran at Saljhandi in Nepal from December 29.

“The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter,” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The exercise Surya Kiran 2024, which will culminate on January 13, signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust and common cultural linkages that exist between the two neighbouring countries.

The joint military exercise “also provides a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the Indian Army and Nepali Army, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both the nations towards a broader defence cooperation.”

"Together we train, together we excel," it said.

The previous edition of Surya Kiran was conducted in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from November 24 – December 7, 2023, wherein a total of 334 personnel from Nepali Army participated in the exercise. From Indian Army, a battalion from the KUMAON Regiment while Tara Dal Battalion from Nepali Army exercised together last year.

Exercise Surya Kiran is an annual event and conducted alternatively in the two countries.

During the course of the exercise, the soldiers from India and Nepal will exchange ideas and experiences; share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational procedures.

The two countries have a long-standing military ties and since 1950 of awarding the honorary rank of General to each other's Army Chiefs. In this regard, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi successfully concluded his 5-day Nepal visit in November 2024, wherein he was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by the President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel, at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu.

On December 12, 2024, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, was conferred the Honourary Rank of General of the Indian Army, by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.



The two countries have been witnessing a strain relation ever since the Agnipath scheme was launched in 2020, with Nepal halting the recruitment of Gorkhas to the Indian Army.

Since 2019, no Nepali Gorkha has been recruited in the Indian Army, and the number of Nepali Gorkhas in active service has been dwindling.

It must be noted that the Gorkha Regiment has been a symbol of heroism, bravery and courage with its soldiers earning a legendary reputation across the globe.

