  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

    The flight demonstration was conducted by DRDO’s Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: India has conducted a flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg capacity (CADS-500) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, commemorating 75 years of Independence. 

    The flight demonstration was conducted by DRDO’s Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).

    The CADS-500 is used for precise delivery of payload upto 500 kgs at predetermined location by making use of manoeuvrable capabilities of Ram Air Parachute (RAP). 

    It uses Global Positioning System for the coordinates, altitude and heading sensors for the heading information during its flight. 

    The CADS, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location by operating controls. 

    System performance was demonstrated at Drop Zone, Malpura from an altitude of 5000m. 

    The system was para-dropped from Indian Air Force’s transposed aircraft AN-32 and then steered to the predesignated landing point in autonomous mode. 

    Eleven paratroopers of Indian Army and Indian Air Force chased the CADS-500 in air and landed simultaneously.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    PM Narendra Modi humane gesture, responds to former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen DS Hooda SOS

    PM Modi's humane gesture, responds to former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen DS Hooda's SOS

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives: Govt

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy

    Recent Videos

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon