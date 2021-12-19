India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

The flight demonstration was conducted by DRDO’s Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).

New Delhi: India has conducted a flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg capacity (CADS-500) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

The flight demonstration was conducted by DRDO’s Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).

The CADS-500 is used for precise delivery of payload upto 500 kgs at predetermined location by making use of manoeuvrable capabilities of Ram Air Parachute (RAP).

It uses Global Positioning System for the coordinates, altitude and heading sensors for the heading information during its flight.

The CADS, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location by operating controls.

System performance was demonstrated at Drop Zone, Malpura from an altitude of 5000m.

The system was para-dropped from Indian Air Force’s transposed aircraft AN-32 and then steered to the predesignated landing point in autonomous mode.

Eleven paratroopers of Indian Army and Indian Air Force chased the CADS-500 in air and landed simultaneously.