IAF – UWM car rally pays homage to 1962 India-China war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat

The Indian Air Force car rally from Siachen glacier reached Jaswant Garh in Arunachal Pradesh, paying tribute to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat. The rally aims to inspire youth to join the armed forces and will conclude in Tawang with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The historic Indian Air Force – Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Thoise near Siachen glacier, has reached Jaswant Garh in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday and paid homage to the great warrior of India-China War 1962, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat at the memorial built in his memory.

Upon their arrival, Tawang district administration and Indian Army’s Brigadier Vikram Lawande welcomed them at Jaswant Garh, wherein UWM Chairman Tarun Vijay led the “Shraddhanjali” or tribute to Maha Vir Chakra Jaswant Singh Rawat.

At the Jaswant Singh War Memorial, the Indian Army personnel informed the participants of the car rally about the brave hero of 1962 India-China War and said: “Every day, we display his uniform, sten-gun, thermos and shoes with due respect. Jaswant Singh Rawat is still believed to be alive and helping the soldiers to guard against the Chinese in this sector.”

One of the participants, Group Captain RC Tripathi (R) hails from Jaswant Singh Rawat’s village in Garhwal. The veteran is a world renowned para-jumper, and Everest summiteer. He had performed a skydiving at Gorakshep (17500 feet) near Everest base camp in Nepal.

Crushing the country’s shining highway all along from Ladakh, the Vayu Veer Vijeta Car rally reached Tawang for a grand finale on Monday. Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier V S Rajput welcome them at Tawang Air Base. Tawang is just about 50-km away from Jaswant Garh.

“This is the first ever public outreach move by IAF to inspire youth to join Air Force and other wings of the armed forces. They are being welcomed in the world famous Buddhist monastery of Twang, and by students and faculty of local Government College today,” a participant said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is flagging down the rally in Tawang on October 30. On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein also be present there.

They will also celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali with the troops of the Indian Army who are standing guard against the Chinese in Tawang sector.

Led by IAFadventure cell’s Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, the car rally has woman participants too. They are from Indian Army – Lieutenant Colonel Ashwini Pawar, who is also an Everest summiteer, Lieutenant Colonel Swati Basedia, highly acclaimed mountaineer, and Lieutenant Colonel Geetanjali Bhatt.

