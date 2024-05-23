Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IAF achieves milestone with Night Vision Goggles-aided landing of C-130J aircraft in Eastern Sector (WATCH)

    In a significant advancement of its operational capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed a Night Vision Goggles (NVG) aided landing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in the Eastern sector.

    In a significant advancement of its operational capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed a Night Vision Goggles (NVG) aided landing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in the Eastern sector. This achievement underscores the IAF's commitment to enhancing its operational reach and defence preparedness, thereby reinforcing the nation's sovereignty.

    The successful landing, announced via an IAF post on X, formerly Twitter, marks a pivotal moment in the force's continuous efforts to expand its capabilities. The C-130J aircraft, known for its versatility and advanced technology, performed the landing under challenging conditions, demonstrating the proficiency and readiness of the IAF personnel.

    "Achieving another significant milestone, an #IAF C-130J aircraft carried out a successful Night Vision Goggles aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector. IAF continues to expand capabilities, reinforcing commitment to safeguard nation's sovereignty by enhancing operational reach and defence preparedness," the IAF said in a post along with videos of the landing.

    The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capabilities were significantly enhanced with the induction of strategic airlift aircraft such as the C-130J Hercules in February 2011 and the C-17 in September 2013. Over the past decade, both the C-17 and C-130 have demonstrated their strategic lift capabilities not only within India but also in international missions.

    These missions have included operational joint training exercises, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, Vaccine Diplomacy missions during the Covid pandemic, and evacuation operations such as the airlift of stranded Indians in Ukraine and the Silkyara tunnel evacuation in Uttarakhand.

    The C-130J is an advanced aircraft featuring a two-pilot flight station and Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) capabilities. It is equipped with fully integrated digital avionics, enabling all-weather, day-night operations using Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) and infrared thermal imagery. The aircraft also includes color multifunctional liquid crystal displays and Head-Up Displays (HUD), which incorporate advanced navigation systems with dual inertial navigation and GPS, enhancing its ability to operate on various terrains.

    Designed to function on rugged and unprepared surfaces, the C-130J also boasts a digital moving map display, low-power color radar, and fully integrated defensive systems.

    A night evacuation of Indians from an unprepared airfield in Sudan in April last year, conducted without landing or crash facilities, underscores the aircraft’s remarkable capabilities and highlights the professionalism of IAF pilots. In January this year, an important milestone in the IAF’s operational capabilities was reached when its C-130J aircraft made its first successful night landing at the Kargil airstrip. 

