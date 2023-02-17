Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    The number 3 squadron is the longest-serving squadron in the Indian Air Force without a break. Its crest, 'the cobra', has an interesting genesis that dates back to 1942. IAF historian Anchit Gupta narrates how the crest was born in the fort of Miranshah in 1942.

    Author
    Anchit Gupta
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Formed in October 1941, the A Flight of the squadron was operating at Miranshah under the command of Flight Lieutenant Henry Ranganathan in early 1942. Life at Miranshah in North Waziristan was confined to the fort's walls, and consequently, many get-togethers happened in the mess. 

    Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest
    Image: Flight Lieutenant Henry Ranganathan

    During one such Machiavellian session, the lively Flt Lt Runganathan, after a couple of drinks, summoned the Army Liason officer, Major John Borthwick, with a baton in his hand, asked the Major to kneel and said, "I summon thee, John, to produce a Coat of Arms for the Ranganathans."

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    Major Borthwick demanded an easel, a drawing board, paper, and colour chalk but was unable to find it at that hour in the Fort. Flt Lt Ranganathan beamed, "The items will be made available, and the session will continue tomorrow." The next evening, Major Borthwick had it ready in 20 minutes.

    The Coat of Arms looked like a cobra. While presenting the Coat of Arms, Major Borthwick said: "This is the most appropriate Coat of Arms for the Ranganathans, who are all snakes." The drawing became the nucleus on which the 3 Squadron crest was cast and adopted. Flt Lt Runganathan died in harness soon after.

    The original motto of the squadron was 'Ba Himmat Ba Murad' meaning "Fortune favours the brave". In 1954, under the command of Squadron Leader David Eugene Bouche, while the crest was retained as is, the motto was changed to 'Lakshya Vedh', meaning "destroy the target with precision". 

    More from the Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 7:23 PM IST
