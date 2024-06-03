Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fostering tri-service collaboration at grassroot level: 40 trainee officers commence joint training at DSSC

    Sources in the defence and security establishment said: “About 40 trainee officers are under the newly appointed head of the Joint Training team."

    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

    New Delhi: Advancing the initiative of jointness within the Indian armed forces, a new joint training wing has commenced its course to train officers at the grassroots level. For the first time, a select number of officers are being trained under the newly established joint training team at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).

    It should be noted that the Commandant heads the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), which recently had three verticals led by Chief Instructors (CI) at the Major General level for the Army, and equivalent ranks in the Navy and Indian Air Force.

    Recently, a Brigadier-level Joint Training Officer was appointed to lead the new joint training team.

    "As the tri-services posting has already begun, this step is aimed at taking the joint training to the grassroots level,” sources added.

    In the inaugural tri-services conference 'Parivartan Chintan,' held under the leadership of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in April, the commanders of the three services engaged in a constructive debate. They brainstormed ideas to further advance jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces.

    "Over the years joint training capsules at DSSC have been increasing to reach the level of above 70 percent now,” sources said.

    On Monday, the defence ministry announced that this groundbreaking initiative features a specially curated curriculum designed for a select group of student officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and friendly foreign countries.

    "The curriculum would foster a collaborative and inter-service approach to jointness and integration in warfare and focus on inter-service understanding and cooperation at this early stage in their careers, thus empowering them to lead the way in the upcoming era of Theatre Commands,” it said.

    This year's course, the 80th Staff Course, commenced on Monday in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Established in 1905, the college's courses are designed to train mid-career officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to become proficient staff officers and future military leaders. The program equips officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to operate effectively in an integrated tri-services environment.

    Over the duration of 45 weeks, 480 student officers, including 38 officers from 26 friendly foreign countries, will gain a deep understanding of the functioning of each service and the war-fighting philosophies at tactical and operational levels.

    In 2019, the Narendra Modi government established the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) serving as its secretary. The CDS is tasked with the creation of Theatre Commands and the integration and synergy of the armed forces.

    The DMA's mandate includes facilitating the restructuring of the 17 Military Commands into joint/theatre commands. Additionally, around 100 officers from the three services were cross-posted in various arms and services, including logistics, aviation, and artillery. These officers hold ranks equivalent to the Indian Army’s Majors and Lieutenant Colonels.

    For the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), approximately 1,500-1,600 officers take the prestigious entrance exam each year, but only around 300 are selected.

    It should be mentioned that this is the only course conducted by the Army where officers must compete and clear all six papers, which include tactics, law, and military history. In contrast, other courses such as the Higher Command, Higher Defence Management, and National Defence College are based on nominations.

    Upon completing the DSSC course, officers become eligible for critical staff appointments in the higher formations of the Army and for foreign postings. The course begins at the end of June each year and continues until May of the following year.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
