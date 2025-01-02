Defence Ministry issues RFI to procure 23-mm anti-drone ammunition for Indian Army

The Indian Army needs 23-mm ammunition to destroy enemy drones using existing Zu-23-mm and Schilka anti-aircraft systems, which provide point air defense to vulnerable areas.

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday issued++- a request for information (RFI) to procure 23-mm ammunition, to be used to destroy drone systems, for the Indian Army. 

The ministry has invited information from the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private companies under Make in India category. 

However, the cost and quantity have not been disclosed. 

As per the RFI, the ministry said that the 23-mm ammunition will be used with the existing ZU-23-mm and Schilka weapon systems for destruction of enemy drones, violating Indian space. 

Zu-23-mm is a Soviet-era gun system, which have mostly been deployed to protect military installations in the forward areas. 

After submitting the offer, the manufacturing companies will have to undergo for the technical and commercial clearances with “No Cost No Commitment” basis. 

After the GS evaluation, the cost negotiation committee would decide the lowest cost bidder to further conclude the contract. 

As per an official, the last date of submission of RFI is February 17 and prior to that a pre-submission meeting will be conducted on February 16.

Among the parameters, the vendors must be holding a valid defence industrial license or should have applied for the same before responding to the request for proposal (RFP). They should also have the valid explosive license or provide the details of that entity which is manufacturing explosives.  

The ammunition must conform to breech block, chamber barrel of the existing Zu 23 and Schilka weapon system. 

It must be operating in -25 degree and 45+ degree of temperature with storage temperature at +30 degree and 50+ degree of temperature. The shelf life of the ammunition should not be less than 10 years. 

Why 23-mm ammunition required for the Indian Army?

Currently, the Indian Army is using Zu 23-mm and Schilka weapon system, which are of high rate of fire anti-aircraft system. These systems have been employed for providing point air defence to critical vulnerable areas and vulnerable points. These systems can fire over 800 rounds per minute per barrel.

These anti-aircraft guns use 23-mm armour piercing incendiary tracer (APIT) and high explosive incendiary tracer (HEIT) ammunition. 

The hit probability of both the ammunition are low as the guns are manually controlled and the ammunition gets activated (causes damage or destruction) on impact.

