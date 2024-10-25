Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to flag in IAF-UWM car rally at Tawang on October 30

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag in the Indian Air Force's Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 30 in Arunachal Pradesh. The rally received a grand welcome at Gauhati University, where military leaders encouraged students to join the armed forces for a meaningful life.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag in the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 30 at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The 32-member car rally reached Guwahati on Thursday, wherein the teaching and student community from Gauhati University accorded a grand welcome to them.

Gauhati University vice-chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Guwahati Air Force Station commander Air Commodore SS Prabhune and Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay received the participating members in the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said that he is sure that this historic rally will create a dream amongst youth to join IAF and other armed forces.

He cited the great saint Srimanta Sankar Deva and said that Bharat's words appear in his 15th-century literature more than 51 times. “Devotion and Bharat Bhakti are ingrained deeply in the Assamese psyche and heritage. The youth must understand that a soldier warrior’s life is most meaningful,” Prof Mahanta said.

Air Commodore SS Prabhune exhorted students to join the Air Force for a purposeful and meaningful life. On the occasion, over a thousand students were present to felicitate the participants.

Rally commander Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, Group Captain RC Tripathi (R), Lt Col Ashwini Pawar, Lt Col Swati, and Lt Col Geetanjali interacted with the students and answered their queries about the Air Force.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and UWM chairman Tarun Vijay felicitated PG Students Union President Manash Pratim Kalita in the programme on behalf of the rally. The rally is scheduled to reach Tejpur on Friday, wherein the students and faculty of Tezpur University will be welcome.

