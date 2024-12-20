Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro for 100 K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns, enhancing the Indian Army's firepower and operational readiness.

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns snt
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

New Delhi: A week after receiving approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of 100 K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns, with a total value of Rs 7,628.70 crore. The artillery system will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category.

The defence ministry in a statement said: “The procurement of K9 VAJRA-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance overall operational readiness of the Indian Army.”

The K9 Vajra-T, a versatile artillery gun with impressive cross-country mobility, will significantly enhance the Indian Army's firepower, enabling precise strikes at greater depths. Its lethal capabilities will strengthen artillery operations across all terrains.

Also read: CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost

Equipped with advanced technology, the K9 Vajra-T can deliver long-range, high-accuracy fires at a rapid rate, and it is designed to operate effectively even in sub-zero temperatures at high altitudes, reaching its full potential.

Weighing 50 tonnes, the K9 Vajra can fire shells over distances of 50 kilometers. The first K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer was inducted into the Indian Army in 2018 and has since become one of its most powerful weapons.

The K9 Vajra's technology is based on South Korea's Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder system. Although originally designed for desert operations, the K9 Vajra was deployed in high-altitude regions along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh during the border standoff.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

human error caused cds gen bipin rawats chopper crash in 2021 at coonoor says parliamentary panel

“Human Error” caused CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash in 2021 at Coonoor: Parliamentary Panel

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in Bikaner tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range

Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range in Bikaner

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam AJR

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam

Recent Stories

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph AJR

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon