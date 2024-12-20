Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro for 100 K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns, enhancing the Indian Army's firepower and operational readiness.

New Delhi: A week after receiving approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of 100 K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns, with a total value of Rs 7,628.70 crore. The artillery system will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category.

The defence ministry in a statement said: “The procurement of K9 VAJRA-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance overall operational readiness of the Indian Army.”

The K9 Vajra-T, a versatile artillery gun with impressive cross-country mobility, will significantly enhance the Indian Army's firepower, enabling precise strikes at greater depths. Its lethal capabilities will strengthen artillery operations across all terrains.

Equipped with advanced technology, the K9 Vajra-T can deliver long-range, high-accuracy fires at a rapid rate, and it is designed to operate effectively even in sub-zero temperatures at high altitudes, reaching its full potential.

Weighing 50 tonnes, the K9 Vajra can fire shells over distances of 50 kilometers. The first K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer was inducted into the Indian Army in 2018 and has since become one of its most powerful weapons.

The K9 Vajra's technology is based on South Korea's Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder system. Although originally designed for desert operations, the K9 Vajra was deployed in high-altitude regions along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh during the border standoff.

