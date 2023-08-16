Boeing starts constructing 6 Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The fuselage is being fabricated at a cutting-edge facility situated in Hyderabad. The production process for the initial one among these six helicopters has recently begun at Mesa, Arizona, as officially announced by the aerospace corporation on Wednesday.

    Boeing has initiated the manufacturing process for six Apache attack helicopters destined for the Indian Army, utilizing the same model that was previously produced for the Air Force a few years ago. These Apache AH-64Es, known as the E-model, are scheduled for delivery to the Army in the upcoming year. The primary body of these helicopters, the fuselages, is being crafted at an advanced facility located in Hyderabad.

    The manufacturing procedure for the first of these six helicopters has now commenced at Mesa, Arizona, as announced by the aerospace company on Wednesday. Boeing India's President, Salil Gupte, remarked, "The advanced technology and established performance of the AH-64 will augment the operational readiness of the Indian Army and bolster its defence capabilities."

    Boeing had entered into an agreement in 2020 to produce six AH-64Es for the Indian Army, subsequent to fulfilling the delivery of 22 E-model helicopters to the Air Force.

    Christina Upah, Vice President of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior executive at Boeing's Mesa site, declared, "The AH-64E remains the world's foremost attack helicopter," highlighting that these helicopters offer "unmatched potency and survivability."

    Earlier this year, the Indian Army received its initial AH-64 Apache helicopter, which was delivered by Hyderabad's Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a collaborative venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Boeing.

    The helicopter possesses the capability to deploy a range of weaponry, encompassing air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles. The Apache is also equipped with a 30 mm chain gun featuring 1200 rounds as an integral component of its area weapon sub-system. To augment its combat potency, the helicopter is outfitted with a fire control radar, ensuring 360° coverage, along with a nose-mounted sensor suite for target identification and night vision systems.

    The incorporation of the Apache Attack Helicopter stands as a substantial stride in the modernization of the Indian Air Force's helicopter fleet. This acquisition will augment the IAF's ability to provide comprehensive combat aerial support to the army's strike corps. These dual-seat helicopters possess day/night, all-weather capabilities, along with high agility and resilience against combat-related damage. Furthermore, their maintenance is facile even under field conditions, and they are designed for prolonged operations in both tropical and desert environments.

