Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi gets new upgrades

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated upgraded healthcare facilities at Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in Delhi, including digital imaging systems and expanded rehabilitation departments. Additionally, wellness and patient care centres were opened.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare services for defence personnel and their families, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated new upgraded facilities at Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, General Pande inaugurated the Radiological Information & Digital Image Networking System and unveiled the expanded Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) & Sports Medicine at AHRR, Delhi Cantonment.

Additionally, the 'Niramaya- Wellness Clinic’ and 'Aasra -Patient Detention Centre’ were inaugurated by the President AWWA. AHRR is renowned for its top-notch healthcare services within the armed forces, and the newly added facilities are expected to further improve patient comfort and care.

Later in the day, General Pande inaugurated the cutting-edge 650-bed Command Hospital Complex in Udhampur via a virtual ceremony. Spanning across 60 acres and built with an investment of Rs 274 Crore, this hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities to cater to the needs of armed forces personnel in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The Hospital is going to be a game changer for personnel operating under challenging conditions by providing them with state-of-the-art facilities closer to their deployment areas,” the Army said.

The Command Hospital Udhampur, expandable to 850 beds during crises, features eight advanced operation theatres, a comprehensive medical gas pipeline system, robust fire-fighting mechanisms, and a centralized air conditioning system, among other state-of-the-art medical treatment facilities.

General Pande emphasized during his Annual Press Conference in January 2024 that the digitization of all Military Hospitals has been completed, with over 110 hospitals across India digitally networked using Dhanwantari Software.