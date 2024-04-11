Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi gets new upgrades

    General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated upgraded healthcare facilities at Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in Delhi, including digital imaging systems and expanded rehabilitation departments. Additionally, wellness and patient care centres were opened.

    Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi gets new upgrades
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare services for defence personnel and their families, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated new upgraded facilities at Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in Delhi on Wednesday.

    Accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, General Pande inaugurated the Radiological Information & Digital Image Networking System and unveiled the expanded Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) & Sports Medicine at AHRR, Delhi Cantonment. 

    Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi gets new upgrades

    Additionally, the 'Niramaya- Wellness Clinic’ and 'Aasra -Patient Detention Centre’ were inaugurated by the President AWWA. AHRR is renowned for its top-notch healthcare services within the armed forces, and the newly added facilities are expected to further improve patient comfort and care.

    Later in the day, General Pande inaugurated the cutting-edge 650-bed Command Hospital Complex in Udhampur via a virtual ceremony. Spanning across 60 acres and built with an investment of Rs 274 Crore, this hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities to cater to the needs of armed forces personnel in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    “The Hospital is going to be a game changer for personnel operating under challenging conditions by providing them with state-of-the-art facilities closer to their deployment areas,” the Army said.

    Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi gets new upgrades

    The Command Hospital Udhampur, expandable to 850 beds during crises, features eight advanced operation theatres, a comprehensive medical gas pipeline system, robust fire-fighting mechanisms, and a centralized air conditioning system, among other state-of-the-art medical treatment facilities.

    General Pande emphasized during his Annual Press Conference in January 2024 that the digitization of all Military Hospitals has been completed, with over 110 hospitals across India digitally networked using Dhanwantari Software.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy VLF Communication Station project in Telangana of national importance, safe for people near site: Sources

    Navy's new VLF Radar Station project in Telangana of national importance, safe for people near site: Sources

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control systems

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control system

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    Strategic Forces Command and DRDO's Agni-Prime test confirms reliable performance AJR

    Strategic Forces Command and DRDO's Agni-Prime test confirms reliable performance

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to tests emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to test emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Orange ke rang se After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH) AJR

    'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range rkn

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona snt

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon