Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi assures Nation of Army's readiness to face all challenges

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi assured the nation that his men and officers are ready and capable of facing any challenges, while also contributing to nation-building as part of the “Vikshit Bharat 20247” initiative.

While addressing the nation in Pune, General Dwivedi spoke on a range of issues.

Northern Borders with China:

General Dwivedi reiterated that the situation along the northern borders is stable but sensitive. He emphasized that the troops are fully prepared to meet any challenges. “We are focusing on installing modern technologies, defence platforms, and developing critical infrastructure.”

Western Borders with Pakistan:

He noted that while the ceasefire along the western borders is in place, infiltration activities continue. However, thanks to better coordination among security forces, there has been a reduction in terrorist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir hinterland. The successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra and upcoming elections indicate that the situation in the Union Territory has improved.

Internal Security:

The Indian Army has been working in several parts of the country to bring normalcy. In sensitive and tough situations, the troops have displayed extraordinary efforts and maturity in handling the circumstances.

Decade of Transformation:

The Indian Army has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address future threats as part of the “Decade of Transformation.” This initiative aims to enhance operational, functional, and administrative capabilities. The year 2025 will be observed as the “Year of Reforms” and the “Year of Technology Absorption.”

“We are on the path to making the Indian Army modern, agile, adaptable, technology-enabled, and future-ready,” General Dwivedi said.

Women Empowerment:

Efforts are underway to empower women in the Indian Army. Women are now joining as Agniveers, not just as officers.

