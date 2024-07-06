Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Airbus to deliver another two C295 aircraft to Indian Air Force

    India signed a deal for 56 Airbus C295 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,935 crore in September 2021 and the first C295 aircraft was delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2023. The first India-made C295 will be rolled out from the Vadodara facility in September 2026.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Airbus Defence and Space will be delivering another two C295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, taking the total number of aircraft supplied to India at 5. These two aircraft are part of 56 C295 aircraft deal, to be supplied to the IAF. These aircraft will replace the ageing Avro-748 fleet of the force.

    In a post on X, Airbus Defence said: “What's better than one #C295? Two! Aircraft number 4 and 5 left our production facility in Sevilla and were delivered to the @IAF_MCC. Some key facts about the C295: Cargo Transport: Heavy loads, no problem! Paratroop Drops: Jumping into action! Tactical Support: Always ready for the mission. Short take-off and landing (STOL): No prepared airstrip needed.”

    As per the deal, Spain giant Airbus would have to supply 16 aircraft in the “flyaway” condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the contract while remaining 40 to be manufactured in Gujarat’s Vadodara at Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility. The final aircraft will be delivered by August 2031.

    India signed a deal for 56 Airbus C295 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,935 crore in September 2021 and the first C295 aircraft was delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2023.

    The first India-made C295 will be rolled out from the Vadodara facility in September 2026. The C-295 aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonnes capacity, equipped with modern technologies. The transport aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

    With 300 orders from 41 operators in 37 countries, the C295 is the market leader in its segment and stands out for its versatility. Of these 41 operators, 19 have made repeat orders. The C295 transport aircraft can carry up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, airdrop cargo. It can be used for medical evacuation and take off and land in short and unpaved runways.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
