Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

The HAL has completed the preliminary design review and is now waiting for funding from the government to carry out the developmental process of the multi-role helicopters.

In order to meet the future requirements of the Indian armed forces and also bridge the quantity gap that will arise with phasing out of the existing choppers fleet, the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will roll out the first prototype of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) in the next four years.

The HAL has completed the preliminary design review and is now waiting for funding from the government to carry out the developmental process of the multi-role helicopters.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Abdul Rashid Tajar, chief manager at the Aero Dynamics division of the HAL, said: "This helicopter is being made for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. It will land and take off at an altitude of 5000 metres with full payload of weapons and fuel, which will be for the first time for this class of helicopter.

"This helicopter will take about four years for design and eight years for the design and development cycle. In 8-10 years, we will be ready with the design and development of the chopper," Abdul Rashid Tajar said.

He said 24-36 troops could be carried on this helicopter and also able to carry out roles like air maintenance, combat search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and the casualties’ evacuation.

Abdul further added that the helicopter would be equipped with air-to-air missile systems, rockets, and 7.62mm and 12.7mm guns. "This helicopter will be used for limited armament capability and can also be used for air assault as well. It will also have an electro-optical pod. We have come to an understanding with the air force where we are able to comply with all the requirements given by the air force."

Weighing 13 tonnes, the chopper can carry 4.5 tonnes of weight at sea level and about 2,000 kg at high altitudes. "We are waiting for the funding. The moment funding comes, it will be ready in four years for the first flight." The cost for one unit will be around Rs 300 crore.

The IMRH will replace the existing fleets of Russian-origin military helicopters of the Mi series. As per the plan, the existing choppers would start phasing out from 2028-29. Last year, the IMRH programme got a boost when HAL and engine maker Safran came together to build a joint venture dedicated to helicopter engine development, production, sales and support.

Talking about the requirements for Indian Navy, he said: "The deck-based helicopter is also going parallelly. We are at an early stage of design, and we have not come to an agreement with the Indian Navy. The negotiations are going on."

Also Read: Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th-generation fighter jets

Read more defence news stories