4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

India is only the seventh country to make attack helicopters. With a sleek design, high agility, precision and absolute lethality, this aircraft is a formidable war fighter.

The indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter was inducted into the 143 Helicopter Unit of the Indian Air Force on Monday. The Light Combat Helicopter or LCH is a multi-role attack helicopter equipped with advanced avionics and lethal weapon systems.

Features

The LCH has been designed to deliver a decisive blow to its adversaries on the ground as well as in the air. Post Kargil war, the need was felt to dominate the peaks of the mighty Himalayas through superior firepower. Defeating all challenges of 'hot and high' terrain, like no other attack helicopter in the world, the twin-engine LCH has demonstrated its capability to operate at 6.5 km of altitude with an adequate payload.

The narrow fuselage with tandem cockpit configuration makes LCH an exceptionally manoeuvrable and agile platform to effectively undertake offensive operations. Advanced technologies and stealth features of LCH like low radar cross-section and minimal infra-red signatures, allow it to go behind enemy lines undetected and attack with precision.

With a sleek design, high agility, precision and absolute lethality, this aircraft is a formidable warfighter.

LCH Capabilities

* Type: Multi-role attack helicopter

* Combat radius: 500 km

* Service ceiling: 21,000 feet

* Max speed: 330 kmph

* Equipped with: Electro-optical charge-coupled device, Forward-looking infrared pod, third generation night-vision

* Weapons: 20 mm nose gun, 70 mm FZ rockets, air-to-air 'Mistral' missile, Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile

Did you know?

India is only the seventh country to make attack helicopters.

History in the making

* Post 1999: Conceptualised after Kargil war

* March 29, 2010: LCH prototype makes first flight

* March 20, 2022: Contract signed for Light Combat Helicopters

* June 1, 2022: IAF's 143 Helicopter Unit is raised

* July 18, 2022: HAL hands over the first Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force

* September 3, 2022: First Light Combat Helicopter arrives in Jodhpur

* October 3, 2022: Light Combat Helicopter is inducted into the Indian Air Force