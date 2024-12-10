World's wealthiest king: Thailand's Maha Vajiralongkorn and his astounding net worth

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand is one of the wealthiest monarchs globally. His assets include gold, diamonds, luxury vehicles, and a fleet of aircraft. What is his net worth?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn

King Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, embodies wealth. His assets range from jewels to real estate and company shares.

article_image2

Thailand’s King

The Thai royal family's assets are estimated at $40 billion, making him one of the world's richest monarchs. The King owns 16,210 acres of land, including 17,000 properties in Bangkok, and holds significant stakes in major Thai companies.

article_image3

Thailand’s King

King Vajiralongkorn owns a vast collection of gold and diamonds, including the Golden Jubilee Diamond, worth Rs 98 crore.

article_image4

King Vajiralongkorn's Net Worth

His fleet includes 38 aircraft, including Boeings, Airbuses, and Sukhoi Superjets, and 21 helicopters, costing Rs 524 crore annually for maintenance.

article_image5

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn

The King owns over 300 luxury cars, including limousines and Mercedes-Benz, and a lavishly decorated yacht. Despite a vast palace, he reportedly doesn't reside there.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Intel CEO calls public to join him in '24-hour prayer & fasting' for 100K employees amid corporate turmoil shk

Ex-Intel CEO calls public to join him in '24-hour prayer & fasting' for 100K employees amid corporate turmoil

US man casually reads on bed as giant python, pitbull lie beside him; WATCH chilling video shk

US man casually reads on bed as giant python, pitbull lie beside him; WATCH chilling video

Chaos after passenger storms cockpit, fights crew, tries to hijack Mexican flight; WATCH shocking video shk

Chaos after passenger storms cockpit, fights crew & tries to hijack Mexican flight; WATCH shocking video

Explained What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests AJR

Explained: What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests

'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH) shk

'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru' vkp

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru'

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision AJR

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey shk

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon