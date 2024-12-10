World's wealthiest king: Thailand's Maha Vajiralongkorn and his astounding net worth

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand is one of the wealthiest monarchs globally. His assets include gold, diamonds, luxury vehicles, and a fleet of aircraft. What is his net worth?

King Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, embodies wealth. His assets range from jewels to real estate and company shares.

The Thai royal family's assets are estimated at $40 billion, making him one of the world's richest monarchs. The King owns 16,210 acres of land, including 17,000 properties in Bangkok, and holds significant stakes in major Thai companies.

King Vajiralongkorn owns a vast collection of gold and diamonds, including the Golden Jubilee Diamond, worth Rs 98 crore.

King Vajiralongkorn's Net Worth

His fleet includes 38 aircraft, including Boeings, Airbuses, and Sukhoi Superjets, and 21 helicopters, costing Rs 524 crore annually for maintenance.

The King owns over 300 luxury cars, including limousines and Mercedes-Benz, and a lavishly decorated yacht. Despite a vast palace, he reportedly doesn't reside there.

