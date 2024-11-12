Which is the smallest country in Asia? How does it get capital?

Asia is the world's largest continent by area and population. But do you know which is the smallest country in the Asian continent? Let's find out some interesting facts about it in this collection.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Smallest country in Asia

There are a total of seven continents in the world. Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Antarctica. Vatican City in Europe is considered the smallest country in the world.

article_image2

Smallest country

But do you know which is the smallest country in the Asian continent? Such questions are asked in many competitive exams including UPSC, SSC. We are now going to learn about that small country in Asia.

article_image3

Maldives

Asia is the world's largest continent by area and population. It is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean to the east, the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Indian Ocean to the south and Europe to the west.

article_image4

Maldives Tourism

Asia, the world's largest continent, has 48 countries. 80% of the world's population lives in Asia. The smallest country in Asia is Maldives. Its area is only 298 square kilometers.

article_image5

Maldives Economy

Maldives is located in the Indian Ocean. It is a country of many small islands. The capital of this country is Male. It is also a country that attracts a lot of foreign tourists. The revenue generated from tourism plays a major role in the country's economy. Fishing and marine sectors are also important.

article_image6

Maldives Demographics

According to the 2016 census in Maldives, the country's population is about 4.28 lakhs. Most of the people belong to Islam religion.

article_image7

Maldives Food

The "Boduberu" musical style of Maldives is very famous. It is believed that this music started around the 11th century. It has the touch of East African music. It is played while dancing in groups. Being an island nation, Maldives is also famous for various seafood.

