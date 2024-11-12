Which is the smallest country in Asia? How does it get capital?

Asia is the world's largest continent by area and population. But do you know which is the smallest country in the Asian continent? Let's find out some interesting facts about it in this collection.

Smallest country in Asia

There are a total of seven continents in the world. Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Antarctica. Vatican City in Europe is considered the smallest country in the world.

Smallest country

But do you know which is the smallest country in the Asian continent? Such questions are asked in many competitive exams including UPSC, SSC. We are now going to learn about that small country in Asia.

Maldives

Asia is the world's largest continent by area and population. It is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean to the east, the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Indian Ocean to the south and Europe to the west.

Maldives Tourism

Asia, the world's largest continent, has 48 countries. 80% of the world's population lives in Asia. The smallest country in Asia is Maldives. Its area is only 298 square kilometers.

Maldives Economy

Maldives is located in the Indian Ocean. It is a country of many small islands. The capital of this country is Male. It is also a country that attracts a lot of foreign tourists. The revenue generated from tourism plays a major role in the country's economy. Fishing and marine sectors are also important.

Maldives Demographics

According to the 2016 census in Maldives, the country's population is about 4.28 lakhs. Most of the people belong to Islam religion.

Maldives Food

The "Boduberu" musical style of Maldives is very famous. It is believed that this music started around the 11th century. It has the touch of East African music. It is played while dancing in groups. Being an island nation, Maldives is also famous for various seafood.

