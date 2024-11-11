Vladimir Putin Net Worth and Assets: Is his wealth more than Mukesh Ambani?

This article explores the alleged vast wealth of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including details about his luxurious palaces, cars, planes, and yacht.

When we think of the world's richest people, names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg come to mind. In India, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar top the list. But today, we'll look at someone who surpasses them all in wealth.

It's none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. His net worth is estimated at around $200 billion. That's ₹16,71,877 crore in Indian rupees. Interestingly, reports suggest Putin's official income is only $140,000 (about ₹1 crore). However, his lavish lifestyle suggests much greater wealth.

Putin publicly declares ownership of an 800 sq ft apartment and three cars. But reports suggest his actual assets are far more extravagant. These include the infamous Black Sea Palace, a sprawling mansion. He is also said to own 19 other properties, 700 cars, 58 planes and helicopters, and a $716 million private jet called "The Flying Kremlin." Putin also allegedly owns a $700 million superyacht named Scheherazade.

Known for his love of luxury watches, Putin's collection includes high-end pieces like a $60,000 Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar and a $500,000 A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph. Vladimir Putin has held leadership roles in Russia since 1999, serving as either President or Prime Minister. He spent 16 years as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB. Putin is Russia's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin.

