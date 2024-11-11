Vladimir Putin Net Worth and Assets: Is his wealth more than Mukesh Ambani?

This article explores the alleged vast wealth of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including details about his luxurious palaces, cars, planes, and yacht.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Richest Politician

When we think of the world's richest people, names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg come to mind. In India, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar top the list. But today, we'll look at someone who surpasses them all in wealth.

article_image2

Richest Politician

It's none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. His net worth is estimated at around $200 billion. That's ₹16,71,877 crore in Indian rupees. Interestingly, reports suggest Putin's official income is only $140,000 (about ₹1 crore). However, his lavish lifestyle suggests much greater wealth.

article_image3

Richest Politician

Putin publicly declares ownership of an 800 sq ft apartment and three cars. But reports suggest his actual assets are far more extravagant. These include the infamous Black Sea Palace, a sprawling mansion. He is also said to own 19 other properties, 700 cars, 58 planes and helicopters, and a $716 million private jet called "The Flying Kremlin." Putin also allegedly owns a $700 million superyacht named Scheherazade.

article_image4

Richest Politician

Known for his love of luxury watches, Putin's collection includes high-end pieces like a $60,000 Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar and a $500,000 A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph. Vladimir Putin has held leadership roles in Russia since 1999, serving as either President or Prime Minister. He spent 16 years as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB. Putin is Russia's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir shk

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Indian asylum seekers in US jump from 4300 to 41300 in two years, marking 855 percent surge anr

Indian asylum seekers in US jump from 4,300 to 41,300 in two years, marking 855 per cent surge; Report

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon