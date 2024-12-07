Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First Date-Based Soft Drink

Saudi Arabia has introduced Milaf Cola, a new date-based cola. It offers natural sweetness and health benefits.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

Cola Made From Dates

Global soft drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi may face unexpected competition from Saudi Arabia, which is introducing its own innovative beverage. Milaf Cola, the world's first date-based cola.

article_image2

Saudi Arabia

Milaf Cola is created and formulated by Durat Al Madinah, a subsidiary of the Saudi government's Public Investment Fund (PIF). This refreshing drink is positioned as a healthy and eco-friendly alternative to traditional colas.

article_image3

Coca Cola

Dates, packed with natural sugars, dietary fiber, and essential minerals, make this fizzy drink a blend of taste and health. Unlike regular colas, Milaf Cola offers nutritional benefits.

article_image4

Milaf Cola

Produced in accordance with international food safety standards, the drink aligns with Saudi Arabia's sustainability and economic diversification goals. Using locally grown dates reduces reliance on imports.

article_image5

Date-Based Soft Drink

Durat Al Madinah plans to expand Milaf Cola's production and make it globally available. With its unique blend of health, sustainability, and local flavor, Milaf Cola marks a step in Saudi Arabia's innovation.

