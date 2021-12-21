  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for £20,000

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 7:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A painting pig dubbed Pigcasso has made history after her latest piece of abstract art sold for a record-breaking ££20,000.
     

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Creating record of sorts, a painting pig named Pigcasso who was saved from slaughter at the 11th hour before becoming a world-renowned artist has sold an abstract work for a record breaking £20,000.

    The picture, Wild and Free, was purchased by a German buyer named Peter Esser on Monday, just hours after it was put up for sale. It smashes the previous record of £14,000 set by a chimp named Congo in 2005 for an animal's artwork.

    The painting contains acrylic streaks of blue, green and white on a large canvas. The painter took many weeks to complete it.

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Pigcasso

    The pig and the owner Joanne Lefson reside at Farm Sanctuary SA, which is a safe haven for rescued farm animals in the Franschhoek Valley of South Africa. Joanne said she had Congo's record in mind when she came up with the idea for Pigcasso's current work, but she didn't want to break it; instead, she wanted to demonstrate how intelligent and creative animals can be.

    On completion, the work was posted on social media and sold within 72 hours of release.

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Pigcasso

    She said, “I wanted to have Pigcasso create something that had never been done before. An oversize, larger-than-life canvas that could challenge the intrinsic value of an artwork created by an animal.”

    Joanne added, “There was significant interest in the piece. 'It's not just a visually striking and beautiful painting, it's a profound moment for Pigcasso, and for farm animals.”

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Pigcasso was rescued from an industrialized hog business on the suburbs of Cape Town a month after birth in 2016. After several old paintbrushes were accidentally left in her stall, Joanne found that the pig had a talent for painting.

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Now five-years-old, Pigcasso, weighing a whopping 1,500 pounds, has generated over 400 works of original art as a result of her decision to cultivate the pig's passion. All sales go towards Farm Sanctuary SA's operations and the care of the vulnerable animals there.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to back COVID-hit economy-dnm

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to resurrect COVID-hit economy

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US Report gcw

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US: Report

    US Man charged with cannibalism ate victim believing it would cure his brain gcw

    US: Man charged with cannibalism, ate victim believing it would 'cure his brain'

    Omicron scare WHO says new variant causing infections in vaccinated people gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, WHO says new variant causing infections in vaccinated people

    Calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan bluff about a 'successful' Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit

    Calling Pakistan and Imran Khan's bluff about a 'successful' OIC summit

    Recent Stories

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book-dnm

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' Criticism: Here's how actress gave reply to sanskari trolls RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' Criticism: Here's how actress gave reply to sanskari trolls

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why drb

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to back COVID-hit economy-dnm

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to resurrect COVID-hit economy

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon