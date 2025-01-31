Major US plane crashes: Eight aviation disasters that rocked America in recent years

A list of significant US plane crashes includes incidents from 1982 to 2009, including a recent collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington DC’s Potomac River.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Here is a list of significant US plane crashes in recent years, after a passenger plane with 64 people aboard collided with a military helicopter carrying four and crashed into Washington DC's Potomac River Wednesday night.

article_image2

- February 12, 2009: a Colgan Air Bombardier aircraft flying from New York to the small town of Buffalo crashes, killing the 49 passengers onboard.
 

article_image3

- January 15, 2009: a US Airways Airbus A320 carrying more than 150 people collides with a flock of birds before making a spectacular landing on the Hudson River in New York, thanks to the pilot's exemplary actions.
 

article_image4

- August 27, 2006: a regional transport plane uses a wrong, unlit runway, rather than the designated one and crashes shortly after taking off from Lexington airport, Kentucky, killing around 50 people onboard.

article_image5

- December 19, 2005: a Grumman G-73T Mallard hydroplane operated by Ocean Airways, connecting Miami and an island in the Bahamas, crashes into the sea shortly after takeoff, killing both crew members and 18 passengers.

article_image6

- October 19, 2004: a BAe Jetstream 32 operated by AmericanConnection crashes near Kirksville, Missouri due to poor visibility. Both pilots and 11 out of the 13 passengers are killed.

article_image7

- January 8, 2003: a US Airways Beechcraft 1900, flying between Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, crashes into a hangar shortly after takeoff. Both pilots and the 19 passengers onboard are killed.

article_image8

- November 12, 2001: two months after the September 11 attacks, an American Airlines Airbus A-300, flying from New York to Saint-Domingue, crashes shortly after taking off from JFK airport. The 251 passengers and nine crew members are killed. On the ground, several houses are destroyed or damaged, and five residents killed.

article_image9

- January 13, 1982: an Air Florida Boeing 737-222 hits a bridge over the Potomac before crashing into the river just after takeoff during a snowstorm. The crash kills 78 people including four motorists who were on the bridge.

