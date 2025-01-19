From India to United States: Which countries have banned TikTok? Check complete list here

TikTok's popularity has been met with bans in several countries, including the US, due to national security and data privacy concerns. From Afghanistan to India, governments have taken action, sparking debate about the platform's future.

TikTok has gained popularity recently and has become into a social and cultural phenomena. Millions of people worldwide have been enthralled by its short-form films, imaginative content, and easy-to-use platform. However, the platform has also been the subject of intense debate and criticism as its popularity has increased.

TikTok has stopped working in the US. This implies that the well-known short-video platform is no longer accessible to users in the US. Citing national security concerns, the US Supreme Court on Friday, January 17 adopted a statute banning TikTok following months of court fights.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned”.

