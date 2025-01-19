From India to United States: Which countries have banned TikTok? Check complete list here
TikTok's popularity has been met with bans in several countries, including the US, due to national security and data privacy concerns. From Afghanistan to India, governments have taken action, sparking debate about the platform's future.
TikTok has gained popularity recently and has become into a social and cultural phenomena. Millions of people worldwide have been enthralled by its short-form films, imaginative content, and easy-to-use platform. However, the platform has also been the subject of intense debate and criticism as its popularity has increased.
TikTok has stopped working in the US. This implies that the well-known short-video platform is no longer accessible to users in the US. Citing national security concerns, the US Supreme Court on Friday, January 17 adopted a statute banning TikTok following months of court fights.
“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned”.
Numerous countries, regulatory agencies, and security specialists have voiced worries about national security, data privacy, and the possibility of abusing the platform's complex algorithms. Due of these worries, TikTok has been restricted or banned in a number of nations, sparking a complex social and geopolitical discussion on the platform's business methods.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban outlawed TikTok after seizing power in Afghanistan, claiming it was a cause of moral decay. They contended that the app threatened the moral foundation of society and was incompatible with Islamic principles.
The first significant nation to completely outlaw TikTok was India. TikTok was one of 59 Chinese applications that the Indian government banned in June 2020 amid increased tensions with China. Citing national security concerns, the government said these applications were "engaged in activities... prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India."
In Iran and Jordan, TikTok is fully banned and it has been prohibited since December 2022. In Kyrgyzstan, it was banned in August 2023.
Other countries include: China, North Korea, Somalia, Uzbekistan and the United States.