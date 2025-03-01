Elon Musk fathers 14 children: 6 with first wife, twins, triplets; look into offspring with multiple partners

Elon Musk welcomes 4th child with Shivon Zilis, becoming father of at least 14, amidst pending paternity claim and complex family dynamics.

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur and business magnate, has added another branch to his family tree. Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with whom he shares three children, has given birth to their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus. This development comes amidst Musk's growing family, with children from multiple relationships. Now, Elon Musk is the father of at least 14 children!

Musk's family dynamics are as intricate as his business ventures. He has fathered children with multiple partners, including his first wife, Justine Wilson, with whom he had six children. Their first child, Nevada, tragically passed away due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Musk's children with Wilson include twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. However, his eldest child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly severed ties with him after legally changing her name and gender.

Beyond his biological children, Musk has also welcomed children via surrogacy with singer Grimes. Their children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, have been the subject of custody disputes between the former couple.

Musk has been vocal about his views on procreation, emphasizing the importance of having children to address the "underpopulation crisis." In 2022, he declared on X, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far."

Shivon Zilis, a prominent artificial intelligence expert at Neuralink, has been open about her decision to have children with Musk. As revealed in Walter Isaacson's biography Elon Musk, she stated, "He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to. If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f--king easy decision." Zilis announced the birth of Seldon Lycurgus on X, saying, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus." While Musk has not publicly addressed the paternity claim, his response to Zilis' announcement was a simple heart emoji. As his family continues to grow, Musk's personal life remains a subject of public interest.

A pending paternity claim Musk's growing family tree is also accompanied by a pending paternity claim from conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. She alleged on X that Musk fathered her child, and has since filed a paternity petition seeking sole custody.

