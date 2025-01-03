2025 to be HOTTEST year in history yet? World Meteorological Organization warns of record breaking heat

Global warming continues to escalate, with 2025 predicted to be the hottest year on record, surpassing even 2024. This raises concerns about accelerating climate change and its potential impact

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 7:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 7:57 AM IST

2024 set a new record for global warming, and 2025 is projected to be even hotter, raising concerns about accelerating climate change worldwide. Environmentalists warn that unless human activities change, the problem will worsen. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern, stating, ‘I am certain the world has never seen a decade as hot as this one. Each of the world's hottest 10 years has been in the current decade. The climate balance is deteriorating, and this is extremely worrying. Unless carbon emissions are significantly reduced, there is no escape'

article_image2

Meteorologists also express concern

The UN weather agency reported that 2024 set a record as the hottest year. However, 2025 is expected to be even hotter. The World Meteorological Organization stated, ‘Unless urgent action is taken to curb human activities, disaster will be unavoidable. Greenhouse gas emissions will reach record highs, leading to increased global temperatures in the future. Human activities are the reason why the past decade has been significantly hotter than previous ones. International cooperation is needed to mitigate the risks of extreme heat. Extreme heat is now becoming a normal occurrence.’

article_image3

UN weather agency issues warning

Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the UN weather agency, issued a special warning about climate change. The rising temperatures are exacerbating the problem. The impacts and risks associated with climate change are increasing. From January to September 2024, the global average temperature increased by 1.54 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. The Paris Agreement of 2016 seems to have had little effect, as temperatures have continued to rise

