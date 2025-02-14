'A friend, great leader & tougher negotiator': 7 things Trump said & praised about PM Modi (In PICS)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "tougher negotiator" than him. He made this statement during a joint press conference with PM Modi.

Published: Feb 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the White House for his first visit of Donald Trump’s second term as United States president.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest," Trump said while addressing the joint press conference.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the West Wing lobby in the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday (local time). The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other, with Trump telling PM Modi, "We missed you a lot." PM Modi, too, expressed joy at at seeing the Republican leader again. 

President Trump praised PM Modi and wrote in the book, “Our Journey Together”, which he presented to PM - "Mr Prime Minister, You Are Great"
 

He is doing really a great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He's doing a really fantastic job. 
 

President Trump, who often describes Modi as a great leader, particularly applauded his leadership and negotiation skills in the press briefing after the meeting.

'He's a great leader," Trump said.

"I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man. PM Modi has been a friend for a long time," Trump said.

Trump and Modi’s relationship has been dubbed a “bromance” in some media outlets – and that affinity continued to simmer strongly during Thursday’s meeting.

