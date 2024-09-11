Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haunted Fort in Rajasthan: One brother found dead, another missing in Nahargarh Fort Maze

    One brother was found dead, while the other is still missing after they went missing while visiting a haunted fort in Rajasthan. The fort is known for its maze and mysterious stories.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Mystery of the Haunted Fort in Rajasthan

    There is a fort in Rajasthan where a person gets lost after entering. There are 9 palaces in this fort which have a maze.

    article_image2

    Haunted Fort in Headlines Again

    The haunted fort of Rajasthan is in discussion again, the body of one of the two brothers who went to visit here has been found, the other has been missing for ten days.

    article_image3

    Maze in the Fort

    This fort of Rajasthan has 9 palaces with a maze, the walls here used to be built in the afternoon and disappear at night.

    article_image4

    Construction took place in 1734

    These days thousands of tourists are reaching Nahargarh Fort located near Amer Fort. Situated at a height of 700 feet on the hill, this fort was built in 1734.

    article_image5

    Fort was built for 3 lakhs

    More than 3 lakh rupees were spent in the construction of this fort in those days. This fort is so big that it takes two to three hours to see it.

    article_image6

    That's why it is called a haunted palace

    It is said that when the king was getting the palace constructed, the walls built in the afternoon would collapse on their own at night. Due to the collapse of the walls every time, there was talk of the fort being haunted.

    article_image7

    9 palaces with maze

    The 9 palaces in this fort are a maze in themselves. If there is no guide here, you can get lost in it. Along with this, you can also see the whole of Jaipur from here.

    article_image8

    Two brothers who went for a walk did not return home

    Two cousins Ashish and Rahul, residents of Jaipur, had gone for a walk 10 days ago. The dead body of one was found but the other brother is yet to be traced.

