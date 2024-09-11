Haunted Fort in Rajasthan: One brother found dead, another missing in Nahargarh Fort Maze

One brother was found dead, while the other is still missing after they went missing while visiting a haunted fort in Rajasthan. The fort is known for its maze and mysterious stories.

Mystery of the Haunted Fort in Rajasthan

There is a fort in Rajasthan where a person gets lost after entering. There are 9 palaces in this fort which have a maze.

Haunted Fort in Headlines Again

The haunted fort of Rajasthan is in discussion again, the body of one of the two brothers who went to visit here has been found, the other has been missing for ten days.

Maze in the Fort

This fort of Rajasthan has 9 palaces with a maze, the walls here used to be built in the afternoon and disappear at night.

Construction took place in 1734

These days thousands of tourists are reaching Nahargarh Fort located near Amer Fort. Situated at a height of 700 feet on the hill, this fort was built in 1734.

Fort was built for 3 lakhs

More than 3 lakh rupees were spent in the construction of this fort in those days. This fort is so big that it takes two to three hours to see it.

That's why it is called a haunted palace

It is said that when the king was getting the palace constructed, the walls built in the afternoon would collapse on their own at night. Due to the collapse of the walls every time, there was talk of the fort being haunted.

9 palaces with maze

The 9 palaces in this fort are a maze in themselves. If there is no guide here, you can get lost in it. Along with this, you can also see the whole of Jaipur from here.

Two brothers who went for a walk did not return home

Two cousins Ashish and Rahul, residents of Jaipur, had gone for a walk 10 days ago. The dead body of one was found but the other brother is yet to be traced.

