    Baba Vanga's 2025 predictions will SHOCK you: World ending prophecies and more

    Baba Vanga, born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, a blind Bulgarian mystic, is believed to have possessed the ability to predict the future. Her predictions, even after her death in 1996, continue to be discussed and analyzed.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Baba Vanga

    Some people believe they have the ability to predict the future. In that way, Baba Vanga's predictions from Bulgaria are said to be coming true. Born in 1911, she died in 1996 at the age of 85, but her predictions are said to be happening to this day. It is believed that there are no predictions after the year 5079, so the world will end after that. However, it is noteworthy that there is no scientific evidence for this.

    article_image2

    Global Warming

    Have Baba Vanga's predictions come true? Baba Vanga predicted climate change and catastrophic global warming due to excessive pollution and depletion of natural resources. A study published in Science Advances shows a 67% increase in global heat waves. Studies show that the temperature during these heat waves is higher than it was 40 years ago. Vanga's predictions were not all about destruction; she also predicted that medical researchers might discover a cure for Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024. India developed its own HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine this year. Thus, Baba Vanga's predictions are said to be coming true one after another.

    article_image3

    Venus Planet

    Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025: Humans going to Venus. Research is already underway on whether humans can live on the Moon or Mars. In this context, as Earth becomes less habitable, humans will begin research in 2028 on whether they can live on Venus. Baba Vanga has said that research for this will begin in 2025. But it is not known how feasible this is. The beginning of the world's destruction. Baba Vanga, who has already predicted that the world will be completely destroyed in 5079, has also said that the beginning of that end will begin in 2025. The major problem will first erupt in European countries. Baba Vanga has predicted that the destruction of the world will begin through war and large-scale damage.

    article_image4

    Alien Invasion

    Rising sea levels, alien arrival. Due to global warming, sea levels are continuously rising globally. Baba Vanga has predicted that this global warming will increase in 2025 and that sea levels will continue to rise globally. Baba Vanga has predicted that in the next century, beings from other planets will visit Earth and soon begin to communicate with Earth.

