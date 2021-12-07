  • Facebook
    Indian Americans in NASA every Indian is proud of; Dr Anil Menon is the latest in the list

    First Published Dec 7, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
    The country has had its share of esteemed scientists across different eras who have helped put the country on the world map.

    Indian-Americans are “taking over the country” US President Joe Biden had said, referring to the large number of "incredible" professionals from the community holding key positions in his administration. Indian - of descent – Americans scientists have contributed chiefly to the development of the country with their inventions and discoveries.  

    The country has had its share of esteemed scientists across different eras who have helped put the country on the world map. The latest to join the list is Dr Anil Menon who has been selected by NASA to go through two years of rigorous training before being inducted into missions ranging from research onboard the International Space Station to landing on the lunar surface and then to Mars. Here are some top Indian-American scientists who have been associated with the American Space Agency NASA.

    Dr Anil Menon: He is among ten new astronaut candidates selected by NASA to go through two years of rigorous training before being inducted into missions. Menon, born to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants, is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force. He was SpaceX’s first flight surgeon, helping to launch the company’s first humans to space during NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission and building a medical organization to support the human system during future missions.

    Nasa

    Dr Swati Mohan: Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan led the guidance, navigation, and control operations of NASA''s Mars 2020 mission. 

    Raja Chari: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari with NASA made history after being named in its ambitious manned mission to the moon and beyond on December 9. His Artemis team is set to land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface by the end of the decade.

    Sunita Williams: NASA astronaut and former US Navy test pilot Sunita Williams is one of the most experienced female astronauts in the United States for having logged more than 321 days in space during her two flights to the International Space Station (ISS). She holds the record of longest spaceflight (195 days) for a female space traveler as well as the most spacewalking time by a woman — at 50 hours and 40 minutes over seven career excursions.

