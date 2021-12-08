Madhulika Rawat: From shouldering responsibility of serving the nation to empowering women; know all about her

Mrs Rawat has worked for the welfare of wives, children and dependents of Army personnel and has also been a part of many welfare programs and campaigns that aid the Veer Naris.

An IAF helicopter ferrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel crashed near Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu at around noon on Wednesday. On board the IAF Mi-17 V5 chopper was also CDS Bipin Rawat’s wife and Indian Army First Lady, Madhulika Rawat.

Madhulika Rawat, daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh and a native of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, graduated from Delhi University majoring in psychology. Dr Madhulika is the President of AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association), one of the largest NGOs in India.



She has been a catalyst in empowering the Army wives helping them become financially independent by encouraging them to take courses in tailoring, knitting, bag making, making `Cakes and Chocolates’ and beautician courses.