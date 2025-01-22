YouTube now lets you watch videos in your native tongue with auto dubbing; Read on

YouTube has introduced a fantastic feature for its users. Now we can watch and listen to our favorite videos in any language. Let's find out how.

YouTube is the most watched social media app in the world. If we want to know something, we search on Google. If we want the same information as a video, we open YouTube.

Initially, every piece of information on Google was available as blogs and articles. But with the popularity of YouTube, many people are creating information as videos.

YouTube users now have a super convenient feature. You can watch any language video in your own language. If you use the 'Auto Dubbing' feature, the video will be automatically dubbed into other languages.

Auto dubbing works based on artificial intelligence. If you select this feature when uploading a video, it will be dubbed into other languages.

This feature will increase users and views for content creators. Their videos will be watched worldwide. It will also be convenient for users.

