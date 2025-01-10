WhatsApp's new feature coming SOON: You will be able to schedule events in chats!

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to book events directly within individual chats. This feature, currently in beta testing, lets users set event names, descriptions, times, locations, and allows recipients to RSVP. It aims to enhance event planning and communication for both personal and business use.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

One of the top instant messaging apps, WhatsApp, has been constantly adding cutting-edge features to improve user experience. The firm is now developing a new feature that will allow users to directly book events in individual conversations. Previously, the new functionality was only available in group conversations. While still in the early stages of development, the new function also seeks to enhance event planning and communication.

article_image2

The impending functionality was initially noticed on WABetainfo, a well-known resource for news about WhatsApp's advancements. It was noted that the Android 2.25.1.18 update will be accessible on the Google Play Store and was discovered in the WhatsApp beta. The feature provides a preview of WhatsApp's aspirations to increase its capability for both personal and business usage, even if it is currently in the beta testing stage and only available to a small number of users.

article_image3

WhatsApp logo

 

What does the new feature offer WhatsApp users?

The event scheduling feature brings new tools for users:

1. Event name: Users are required to provide the event a name.
2. Event description: Although it is not required, providing a description aids in defining the goal.
3. Start and finish time: Users have the ability to designate the event's start and end dates and times.
4. Location sharing: By adding a location to the event, attendees may find out where to meet.
5. Recipients will be given the choice to accept or reject the invitation.

These specifics guarantee improved clarity and understanding between participants, particularly in one-on-one or community-based conversations.

article_image4

WhatsApp Logo

When will it be available?

According to rumors, the functionality is currently under development and only accessible to beta users. Before releasing the stable version of WhatsApp to all users, the company had intended to do extensive testing of its functioning. When the new feature is completely implemented, it will provide a methodical and disciplined approach to event scheduling, which will be especially helpful for small enterprises, families, and community administrators.

