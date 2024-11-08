Watch Netflix for FREE! Here's how you can stream shows, movies without subscription

Enjoy select Netflix originals, including shows like Stranger Things and movies like Bird Box, absolutely free without a Netflix account. This offer is available on desktop and Android browsers, allowing viewers to watch the first episode of various series as a preview.

You're in luck if you want to see some of the stuff from the streaming behemoth but don't have a Netflix membership. Many of Netflix's original TV series and films are now available for free. These films and television series are available without an account. Any desktop or Android browser may be used to access the functionality. Currently, iOS browsers do not support the capability. This is a web-only functionality. It is a marketing campaign to try to attract new users to the streaming service and isn't accessible on iOS, smart TVs, or streaming sticks.

You can head on over to Netflix and watch shows like Our Planet, Stranger Things, Bird Box and more for free. You may view the first episode of the TV programs for free, but in order to see the further episodes, you will need to buy a membership. Offering a variety of material for people to try before they buy is a fantastic method to attract new clients to your service. A similar function on Apple TV+ allows you to see the first episode of several series. Netflix has already made the first episode of Bard of Blood available for free viewing, so this is not the first time it has used a feature of this kind.

How to view series for FREE? You may view a list of all the series and films that are available for free viewing without the need to create an account by visiting netflix.com/watch-free. In fact, you may refer to our helpful advice on how to watch Netflix with your pals if you're thinking about doing so. Additionally, the business was testing out its Mobile+ package, which costs Rs 349 a month in India.

