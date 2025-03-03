Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Manufacturers proudly announce new features, but no one tells you how long your phone will last. But don't worry! Follow these simple superhero tips to protect your smartphone like a superhero, and your phone will last longer. You can avoid costly repairs.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Manufacturers proudly announce new features, but no one tells you how long your phone will last. But don't worry! Follow these simple superhero tips to protect your smartphone like a superhero, and your phone will last longer. You can avoid costly repairs.

budget 2025
article_image2

Battery Magic: Save the battery like a superpower!

  • Don't fully charge the battery, 20%-80% is enough. This is the battery mantra!
  • Make sure the battery doesn't go to zero.
  • Use a charger that is suitable for the phone, a cheap charger is like a villain!
  • Reduce screen brightness, turn on battery saver mode, and turn off unnecessary apps.
  • Don't overheat the phone. Remove the case while charging.
  • Update, turn off location, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth if not needed.
  • Reboot, you can delete unnecessary things.
  • These phones are battery superheroes: Redmi Note 14 Pro Series, OPPO Find X8 Series, Realme GT 7 Pro.
article_image3

Bumper Armor: Superhero armor for your phone!

  • Put on a bumper case, it's like superhero armor for your phone!
  • Protects the screen and camera.
  • Get a good grip, it won't fall down.

Use a quality case like Spigen or Caseology.

article_image4

Water Challenge: Don't be afraid of water!

  • If there is an IP64 rating, you don't have to be afraid of rain.
  • Even with an IP rating, salt water and chlorine water are dangerous.
  • If you put it in water, turn it off immediately.
  • Use silica gel packets, not rice.
  • Realme GT 7 Pro and OPPO Reno 13 series can take photos underwater.
article_image5

Screen Superhero: Put on tempered glass!

  • Put on tempered glass, the screen won't break.
  • Use a pop socket, it won't fall down.
  • Use quality tempered glass, scrolling will be good.
article_image6

Follow these superpower tips, your smartphone will last like a superhero. You can avoid costly repairs. Protect your smartphone like a superhero!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist gcw

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe what is the reason behind apple move gcw

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe – What’s the reason behind Apple’s move?

Recent Stories

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

BREAKING: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level' shk

BREAKING | SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level'

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon