Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Manufacturers proudly announce new features, but no one tells you how long your phone will last. But don't worry! Follow these simple superhero tips to protect your smartphone like a superhero, and your phone will last longer. You can avoid costly repairs.

Battery Magic: Save the battery like a superpower! Don't fully charge the battery, 20%-80% is enough. This is the battery mantra!

Make sure the battery doesn't go to zero.

Use a charger that is suitable for the phone, a cheap charger is like a villain!

Reduce screen brightness, turn on battery saver mode, and turn off unnecessary apps.

Don't overheat the phone. Remove the case while charging.

Update, turn off location, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth if not needed.

Reboot, you can delete unnecessary things.

These phones are battery superheroes: Redmi Note 14 Pro Series, OPPO Find X8 Series, Realme GT 7 Pro.

Bumper Armor: Superhero armor for your phone! Put on a bumper case, it's like superhero armor for your phone!

Protects the screen and camera.

Get a good grip, it won't fall down. Use a quality case like Spigen or Caseology.

Water Challenge: Don't be afraid of water! If there is an IP64 rating, you don't have to be afraid of rain.

Even with an IP rating, salt water and chlorine water are dangerous.

If you put it in water, turn it off immediately.

Use silica gel packets, not rice.

Realme GT 7 Pro and OPPO Reno 13 series can take photos underwater.

Screen Superhero: Put on tempered glass! Put on tempered glass, the screen won't break.

Use a pop socket, it won't fall down.

Use quality tempered glass, scrolling will be good.

Follow these superpower tips, your smartphone will last like a superhero. You can avoid costly repairs. Protect your smartphone like a superhero!

