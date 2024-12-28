EXCITING! Vodafone Idea yearly recharges plans for 2025

With 2025 just around the corner, VI has introduced a range of annual recharge plans with various features to retain its customer base.

Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharge Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) offers several yearly prepaid recharges for its customers. This is more than what Jio and Airtel offer to their customers. There are a total of five prepaid plans in Vodafone Idea, through which you get yearly validity. The price of these plans is Rs 3599, Rs 3699, Rs 3799, Rs 3499 and Rs 1999. If you are expecting long term validity from Vi in 2025, these are the plans you should focus on. Let's take a detailed look at the benefits of these plans.

Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharge Plan

Vi Long Term Recharges Vodafone Idea Rs 1999 plan: This is Vi's cheapest yearly validity prepaid plan. It offers 24GB data and unlimited voice calling with 3600 SMS for a year. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. This plan is best for keeping the SIM card active. Vodafone Idea Rs 3499 plan: The Rs 3499 plan offered by Vi offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. As part of additional benefits, users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits in this plan. The service validity is 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharge Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 3599 plan: The Rs 3599 plan offered by Vi offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB daily data. Its service validity is 365 days, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights are bundled for customers. Vodafone Idea Rs 3699 plan: The Rs 3699 plan offered by Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB daily data. It keeps your SIM active for a year or 365 days and also offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the whole year at no extra cost. Along with that, bonus 50GB data is currently being offered to customers. Vi Hero Unlimited benefits are offered in this plan.

Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharge Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 3799 plan: Even in the Rs 3799 plan offered by Vi, you get 365 days service validity and 50GB bonus data. The regular benefits of this plan are unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. An additional entertainment benefit is the Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 365 days. Vi offers Hero Unlimited benefits with this plan.

Latest Videos