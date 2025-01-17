UNLIMITED Savings! BSNL offers 3GB per day plan for just Rs 3/day | Check full details

BSNL has launched a plan offering 3GB data per day for just Rs. 3, valid for 365 days. Let's explore the details of this plan.

BSNL

Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea provide telecommunication services in India. These companies offer monthly and annual recharge plans. While they provide offers, they have been consistently increasing their prices recently. As a result, numerous customers are flocking to the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). BSNL is also preparing to launch 4G services across India, with 4G towers being installed in various locations.

BSNL Budget Recharge Plan

BSNL 365-day Plan With BSNL's influence expected to rise, let's look at their affordable recharge plans. This economical BSNL plan costs Rs. 1,198 and offers 365 days of validity. It includes 300 minutes of calls per month, covering local and roaming calls. Additionally, you get 3GB of data and 30 free SMS messages every month. Calculated daily, this plan costs Rs. 3.28 for calls, data, and SMS.

BSNL Best Plan

BSNL 425-day Plan BSNL also offers a 425-day plan for Rs. 2,399. Initially offering 395 days, the validity has now been extended to 425 days. This plan provides unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day, and 100 free SMS messages. You get a total of 850GB of high-speed data, and after that, you can continue using the internet at a reduced speed.

BSNL 4G Service

4G Network Towers BSNL has begun the process of bringing 4G services. They are phasing out 3G towers and transitioning to the more advanced 4G network. BSNL plans to install 100,000 new 4G towers to enhance 4G connectivity across India. To implement 4G, BSNL has been gradually discontinuing its 3G service since January 15th. This will affect millions of customers. BSNL aims to launch its pan-India 4G service in June.

Latest Videos