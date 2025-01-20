TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

If a SIM remains inactive for 90 days and there is still a prepaid balance, Rs 20 will be deducted to extend the SIM's activation for an additional 30 days. If the balance is insufficient, the SIM will be deactivated, making it impossible to make or receive calls or access the internet. 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Most people in India use two SIM cards. However, since July 2024, companies like Jio and Airtel have increased recharge rates, leading many users to switch to BSNL. Some have even deactivated their second SIM. Amidst this, TRAI has provided good news for customers struggling with price hikes. 

According to TRAI rules, customers can now keep their SIM active for a longer duration at a lower cost. Generally, everyone keeps their second SIM for personal use, sharing the number only with close contacts. Due to rising prices, many considered deactivating their second SIM. 

article_image2

Recharge Plans

To keep a SIM active, a minimum recharge of Rs. 200 was required. But now, TRAI has good news for Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL users. Your SIM will remain active for 90 days after the recharge expires. After 90 days, you'll receive a call from the respective network. Your SIM stays active for 3 months post-plan expiry.

article_image3

SIM Validity

Even without an active plan, your SIM remains active for 90 days. If you don't recharge after 90 days and have a Rs. 20 prepaid balance, the company will deduct it, extending validity by another 30 days. This means 120 days (4 months) of validity for just Rs. 20. 

article_image4

Validity Plans

After these 120 days, users get 15 days to reactivate. If not reactivated, the number is permanently blocked and reassigned. From January 23rd, all telecom companies will launch low-cost recharge plans, as per TRAI's order. 

