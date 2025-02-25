SIM card rules changing from April 1 | Here’s what you need to know

India is cracking down on cyber fraud with stricter SIM card regulations. Telecom providers must register SIM card sellers, and individuals are limited to nine SIM cards. Compliance deadline extended to March 31, 2025.

Cyber fraud is now a major problem everywhere, including in India. The government has taken action to address the problem as a result of the recent spike in cybercrime cases. One such law requires all telecom providers in the country to register anybody who sells SIM cards to consumers. The deadline for conformity has been extended to March 31, 2025, although the order itself is not new.

To fight cyber fraud, the government is enforcing more stringent rules on the issuing of new SIM cards. People who have registered more than the nine SIM cards allowed under their name are the target of one action under consideration. As of right now, each person is only allowed to have nine SIM cards.

The new regulations require telecom businesses to register their SIM card distributors, agents, and franchisees. They will not be allowed to sell SIM cards after April 1st if they don't comply.