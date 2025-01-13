SIM active for JUST Rs 10 a year: Modi govt's game-changing announcement

The central government has made a significant announcement. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently issued new regulations for the country's over 1.2 billion mobile users, significantly reducing recharge costs. Learn about the new rules and the revised costs.

article_image1
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

A revolutionary decision by the Modi government. This decision is taken to bring transparency in mobile services and ensure customer convenience.

article_image2

The new guidelines are especially important for feature phone users, senior citizens, and people in rural areas.

article_image3

Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

TRAI has introduced special benefits for 2G feature phone users under the 12th amendment of the Consumer Protection Regulation.

article_image4

Users in this group can now get specific special tariff vouchers for voice and SMS services only. This is especially convenient for senior citizens and rural populations.

article_image5

Extending Recharge Validity

Previously, the validity of special tariff vouchers was 90 days. But according to the new rules, this period has been extended to 365 days or one year. This will reduce the hassle of long-term recharges for users and save costs.

article_image6

Control of Top-Up Vouchers

TRAI has made a significant change in the case of top-up vouchers. Now users can get their required services with just a 10 rupee voucher. This will be especially helpful for low-income customers.

article_image7

Cancellation of Color Separation in Recharge Category

TRAI had earlier introduced a system of color coding for physical recharge vouchers. According to the new guidelines, this has been cancelled. This will make the recharge process easier and less confusing for customers.

article_image8

New benefits for customers

These guidelines have brought great relief to dual SIM and feature phone users at a time of rising mobile service prices. They can keep their SIM active through cheap recharge plans.

article_image9

Effective Timeframe

These new regulations of TRAI have been formulated through consultation with various stakeholders. It is likely to be effective within the next few weeks.

