No More Ration Cards? New system to get food grains via Mobile App; know about Mera Ration 2.0

Millions of people across the country rely on the ration system. The ration card is also one of the most important government identity documents. Now, the central government is about to bring a big change in that ration system.

Collecting food grains by showing ration cards will change.

A big change in the ration system is coming in the new year. You will no longer need to show your ration card to collect various items from the ration dealer. A new system is being introduced.

Ration cards are used for many purposes.

The ration card is one of the most important identity documents or government documents for Indian citizens. But now the importance of ration cards is going to decrease.

Work will be done with the help of a new mobile app.

Most people have smartphones these days. With a special mobile app on this smartphone, various items can be obtained from the ration dealer.

New mobile app to revolutionize the ration system.

A mobile app called Mera Ration 2.0 is being launched for the convenience of ration consumers. Various items can be collected from the ration dealer through this app. You don't have to carry a ration card with you.

Linking Aadhaar with ration card enables app use.

Download the Mera Ration 2.0 app on your smartphone and verify your Aadhaar. Then this app will become active.

Food grains can be easily obtained with the app.

If you have the ration card information in the Mera Ration 2.0 app, just take your smartphone to the ration dealer. With the help of this app, the ration dealer can check the customer's information and give various items.

