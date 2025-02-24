New Jio recharge plan offers 1-year validity, but no data: Details inside

Jio plan without data: TRAI recently advised all telecom companies to offer recharge plans without data, benefiting users who don't use data. Following this rule, Jio has introduced two recharge plans that only offer voice call facility.

Reliance Jio plans without data

This Jio plan is suitable for users who only need phone calls and SMS and don't need data. The Rs.458 plan is valid for 84 days. The Rs.1958 plan is valid for 365 days.

Jio 458 plan for 84 days

Jio's new Rs.458 plan comes with 84 days validity. Users get unlimited calling and 1000 free SMS. Apps like Jio Cinema and Jio TV can be used for free.

Jio 1958 plan for 365 days

Jio's new Rs.1958 prepaid plan offers a long validity of 365 days. Users can make unlimited phone calls to any network across India. Enjoy free entertainment.

Discontinued Jio plans

Jio has currently removed its old recharge plans from the list. Rs.479 and Rs.1899 recharge plans are no longer available for users now.

