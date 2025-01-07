“I Lost Money and My Peace”: Ankush Bahuguna’s 40-Hour Nightmare in a Digital Arrest Scam

YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna reveals his harrowing 40-hour digital arrest scam experience, highlighting the manipulative tactics used by fraudsters and the devastating impact on victims. Learn how to protect yourself from these increasingly common scams.

YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna recently shared a harrowing experience on Instagram, revealing how he became a victim of a 40-hour digital arrest scam. In order to increase awareness and stop others from going through similar struggles, Bahuguna shared his story. He cautioned against passing judgment on victims and underlined the significance of comprehending how terror may impact people differently. Additionally, he emphasized the growing frequency of these scams and the importance of being alert for unexpected calls or texts, particularly those that contain threats or allegations of unlawful activities. This incident highlights the sophisticated tactics used in digital scams, including exploiting personal information, psychological manipulation, and creating a sense of urgency and fear. Unfortunately, the proliferation of digital platforms has made it simpler for fraudsters to target people, highlighting the significance of prudence and public knowledge.

Here's what happened with him: Bahuguna revealed how fraudsters kept him imprisoned, resulting in both money loss and severe emotional pain, following a three-day hiatus from social media. “I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days, I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours… I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can’t believe this has happened to me,” Bahuguna said in an Instagram post. How was he placed under 'digital arrest'? Bahuguna clarified that he was notified of a canceled courier delivery via an automated international call with a +1 prefix. It appeared to be a foreign number. “It seemed like an international number. I picked it up without thinking much. It was an automated call that said your courier delivery had been cancelled. Press zero for support,” he explained. By pressing zero, he was able to get in touch with someone who said his identity was tied to a shipment that included illicit goods that customs had confiscated and were purportedly headed for China. The fraudsters claimed his Aadhar number and personal information were linked, putting him under "digital arrest," even though he denied any participation.

The con artists claimed that Bahuguna was a "prime suspect" in a "national case" with an active arrest warrant and accused him of money laundering, drug trafficking, and other major offenses. Bahuguna said, "I was then told that he would do me a favor by connecting directly to the police station because I don't have enough time to go there." His terror was heightened when they moved him to a WhatsApp video conversation with a person impersonating a uniformed police officer. The con artists told Bahuguna to shut down all communication and switch off his gadgets in order to isolate him from the outside world. They took his personal information and put him under "self-custody," which prevented him from speaking to anybody for 40 hours while he was on a constant video call. They even sent him in the direction of a bank for questionable activities, which fortunately didn't happen because the branch was closed. It was only when a friend contacted him, suspecting fraud, that Bahuguna realized he had been scammed. The experience of Bahuguna is an important lesson to keep yourself informed and guard against these increasingly prevalent scams. (WATCH full video here)

What is 'digital arrest' scam? Over the past several months, you may have heard the phrase "Digital Arrest." This swindle traps people by instilling fear and intimidation. People posing as law enforcement organizations phone victims and accuse them of major offenses like tax evasion or money laundering. These scammers frequently provide bogus legal documents and demand urgent payment to "settle" the matter and prevent incarceration in order to make their allegations seem more serious and menacing. They incite fear and give victims little opportunity to confirm the accusations by making continuous calls or sending texts. In the Indian Penal Code, however, the phrase "digital arrest" does not exist. However, individuals may not be aware of that. Never give out money or personal information over unwanted calls for your own safety. Hang up if you get such calls, and if you have time, you might want to report the event to the Cyber Crime Cell.

Latest Videos