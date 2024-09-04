Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes

Cleaning your phone screen the wrong way can damage it within minutes! Never make these mistakes unknowingly.

The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

Cleaning your phone improperly can damage the device. It's crucial to know the correct way to clean your phone.

Fiber Cotton

Use fiber cotton to clean your phone screen. This minimizes the risk of scratching the screen and avoids any damage to the device.

Danger of Using Water

Wiping your phone screen with water can damage it. Therefore, you should never use water to clean your phone.

Do not use makeup remover as it can damage the screen and overtime can lead to other complications in the phone.

However, using an expensive phone cleaner purchased from the market is safe as it ensures cleanliness while also protecting the device and minimising damage while cleaning.

Dettol contains benzene, so do not clean the phone screen with Dettol. It can lead to damage to the phone screen and body.

You can clean it by rubbing it with a little toothpaste on a cotton ball. This can help remove the dirt and grime from the phone's surface. Apart from this, antibacterial liquid is beneficial for cleaning the phone.

