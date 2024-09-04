Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes

    Cleaning your phone screen the wrong way can damage it within minutes! Never make these mistakes unknowingly.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

    Cleaning your phone improperly can damage the device. It's crucial to know the correct way to clean your phone.

    article_image2

    Fiber Cotton

    Use fiber cotton to clean your phone screen. This minimizes the risk of scratching the screen and avoids any damage to the device. 

    article_image3

    Danger of Using Water

    Wiping your phone screen with water can damage it. Therefore, you should never use water to clean your phone.

    article_image4

    The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

    Do not use makeup remover as it can damage the screen and overtime can lead to other complications in the phone. 

    article_image5

    The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

    However, using an expensive phone cleaner purchased from the market is safe as it ensures cleanliness while also protecting the device and minimising damage while cleaning. 

    article_image6

    The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

    Dettol contains benzene, so do not clean the phone screen with Dettol. It can lead to damage to the phone screen and body. 

    article_image7

    The Right Way to Clean Your Phone Screen

    You can clean it by rubbing it with a little toothpaste on a cotton ball. This can help remove the dirt and grime from the phone's surface. Apart from this, antibacterial liquid is beneficial for cleaning the phone.

